De Oro transport groups oppose Angkas operation

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY –– Transport groups in this capital city of northern Mindanao have raised objections on the operation of motorcycle taxis by Angkas.

Mostly, opposition to Angkas come from operators of passenger jeepneys, who are poised to modernize their fleet in compliance with government regulation.

This city has been included in the pilot area of a study on the viability of making motorcycle taxis as public utility vehicles.

The three motorcycle-hailing companies in the country are each allocated 1,000 units, but only Angkas has submitted its intention to deploy motorcycle taxis here.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has inspected 925 Angkas motorcycles although the fleet has not yet plied the city’s streets.

Luzminda Lalaine Escobidal, chairperson of the PN Roa Canitoan Transport Cooperative, said giving Angkas permit to do business in the city would affect the earnings of their drivers.

“Angkas would affect our income, considering that we are paying millions for (modernizing) our fleet. How will we be able to pay for our units? We have invested so much,” Escobidal lamented.

Escobidal said her organization and three other transport groups have manifested their opposition to Angkas before the city council.

She claimed to have the city government’s support on their petition.

LTFRB Region 10 director Aminoden Guro said it was up to the technical working work of the Department of Transportation to consider the petition of the transport groups.

‘Professional’ habal-habal

Angkas first operated here during the early part of 2019, even as the city was not part of the pilot study at that time.

Although later uncovered as illegal, Angkas’ operation was able to fill unmet demand for a means of transport that easily beat the gridlock in the city’s roads.

With a population of around 700,000, the city hosts tens of thousands more during the day, who come here for study, work, business, medical attention, and transactions with government agencies.

The urban habal-habal was also a better alternative for students and workers, who go home to villages, where jeepneys no longer ply late in the night.

Angeline Tham, Angkas chief executive officer said the operation of Angkas is not a new concept since habal-habal had been here for decades.

“What we’re doing is not anything different. What we are trying to do is professionalize the habal-habal industry to make things safer, more efficient, and provide training and insurance to the bikers and passengers,” Tham explained./lzb

