Dead 23-day-old baby from Batangas tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A 23-day-old baby boy from Lipa City, Batangas, who died Sunday, April 5, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He is possibly the youngest victim of the infectious respiratory disease in the country.

Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa announced Thursday in his official Facebook Page that the infant from Brgy. Lodlod tested positive for COVID-19 citing the result obtained from the Department of Health (DOH) four days after the baby’s death.

“Please pray for the soul of their Little Angel,” Africa wrote.

Case no. 15Baby Boy, 23 days oldBrgy. LodlodExpired last April 5Result obtained from DOH after death of Patient*Please pray for the soul of their Little Angel Posted by Mayor Eric B. Africa on Thursday, April 9, 2020

On Thursday afternoon, DOH reported 206 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 4,076. Of this, 203 patients have died nationwide while 124 recovered.

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2, which originated from Hubei, China. For most people, the disease causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough but experts warned that older adults with preexisting health conditions were more vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly those aged over 60-years-old.

