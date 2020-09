Rudy Gobert Named to All-NBA Third Team The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team.

Roundball Roundup: P.J. Carlesimo likes where the Jazz are positioned in the West We’re back! The Jazz news never stops. Rudy Gobert landed on the NBA’s All-NBA Defensive First Team.

From 'unsalvageable' to this: A mix of anguish, pride and hope as an unprecedented NBA season comes to a close for the Utah Jazz Orlando • There was less than a second showing on the clock when the final shot was taken.