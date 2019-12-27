“‘Dead Kids’ director Mikhail Red to work on ‘Magic Temple’ movie remake and ‘Eerie Zero’”
Critically-acclaimed director Mikhail Red shared his line-up of projects for 2020. On his Twitter post in December 25, Red revealed the seven films he’s about to release this coming year.
The list includes prequel movie of Eerie, Eerie Zero, and the remake movie of the classic Pinoy movie Magic Temple.
Things im working on 2020 and beyond:
1. Block Z, zombie movie Jan29
2. HBO Halfworlds mini series
3. Arisaka, revenge western with Ten17p
4. Quantum Suicide, japan coprod scifi
5. The Grandstand with Globe and HK, hostage drama
6. Eerie Zero, prequel
7. Magic Temple remake
— Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) December 25, 2019
In a separate tweet, the young director also answered a netizen’s query about the possible star to cast in Magic Temple remake. According to him, “Still too early, in development with my brother (Nikolas Red). Star is busy with Darna.”
Still too early, in development with my brother. Star is busy with Darna https://t.co/40FKHXaOOC
— Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) December 25, 2019
Mikhail is the same director of the highly anticipated zombie movie, Block Z which will be released this coming January 29. He will also direct a mini-series from HBO Asia, Halfworlds 3.