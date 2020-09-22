Deadline for application of contact tracers until Sept. 23 — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — Applicants for additional contact tracers have only until Sept. 23, Wednesday to submit their requirements to the provincial and city offices of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a statement on Tuesday, DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said applicants must submit an application letter, personal data sheet, National Bureau of Investigation clearance, and drug test results to their nearest DILG provincial or city field office.

The DILG official also reminded that applicants should have a bachelor’s degree or college level in an allied medical course or criminology course.

“While our first preference is college graduates or college level of allied medical courses or criminology, we are also open to graduates or college level of any course. So, they may also apply subject to screening and availability of slots,” Malaya said.

Potential contact tracers must also have skills in data gathering, research and documentation, Malaya said.

DILG is expecting to hire additional 50,000 contact tracers to augment the country’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.

DILG said contact tracers will have a monthly pay of P18,784 in a contract of service status.

Malaya said 19.2 percent of the 50,000 new contact tracers will be deployed at the National Capital Region, which remains as one of the hotspots for the respiratory disease.

