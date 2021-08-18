Deadlines for sickness claims extended – SSS

STATE-run Social Security System (SSS) said it would extend anew the filing of deadlines for sickness notifications and benefit claims of its members and covered companies.

SSS informed its members and covered employers on Wednesday that deadlines for sickness notification (SN), sickness benefit application (SBA), and sickness benefit reimbursement application (SBRA) remain extended for illnesses or injuries from March 1, 2020 until the lifting of all types of community quarantine being implemented in the country.

“With the extension of the period for filing, employee members are given 60 calendar days after the lifting of the community quarantine to submit their SN forms for home confinement to their employers,” it said in a statement.

Employers have 60 calendar days after receiving the forms to submit them to the SSS. If the country is still under community quarantine on the last day of submission, the employer has 60 days to submit the form after the community quarantine is lifted.