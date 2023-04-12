Deafheaven Announce 2023 Australian Tour

After being announced as part of this year’s Dark Mofo lineup last month, Californian black metal/shoegaze quintet Deafheaven have now announced a full Australian tour leading up to their festival appearance in Hobart.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, 31st May with the first of two consecutive evenings at Max Watts in Melbourne, with shows also booked for Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. The tour will conclude with a performance as part of Dark Mofo on Thursday, 15th June, where Deafheaven will perform their seminal 2013 album Sunbather in full, exclusively as part of the festival.

The band will be joined in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane by Closure in Moscow, with Melbourne metalcore band RUN also performing on selected dates. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

Deafheaven’s return to Australia is a long time coming. The band last toured the country in 2019, with a string of headline shows in addition to an appearance at that year’s Farmer & the Owl festival. They were set to come back as part of last year’s edition of Dark Mofo, but were forced to cancel their appearance after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

Since they last visited, Deafheaven have released their fifth studio album, Infinite Granite, which arrived in 2021. The album saw the band take a dramatic departure from the black metal influences that had been a core part of their sound from their inception, shifting to a more melodic, shoegaze-oriented style.

Deafheaven 2023 Australian Tour

with Closure in Moscow* and RUN^

Wednesday, 31st May – Max Watts, Melbourne*

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 1st June – Max Watts, Melbourne*^

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 2nd June – Metro Theatre, Sydney*^

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 3rd June – The Triffid, Brisbane*^

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 11th June – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Monday, 12th June – Badlands, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Tuesday, 13th June – The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 15th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart

Tickets: Dark Mofo

