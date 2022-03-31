Dean Lewis Returns With ‘Hurtless’, His First Single Of 2022

Dean Lewis has been laying the foundations for his second album over the last 12 months. The Sydney songwriter’s new single ‘Hurtless’ is the latest preview of the follow-up to his 2019 debut, A Place We Knew.

‘Hurtless’ follows Lewis’ two 2021 singles, ‘Falling Up’ and ‘Looks Like Me’, the former of which gained ARIA Platinum accreditation earlier this year. Lewis wears his heart on his sleeve in the quasi-confessional ‘Hurtless’.

“You know when you plan your entire life out with someone, you see your future with that person, then all of a sudden one night, they do something and from that point on, you realise they are not the person you thought they were?” Lewis said in a statement. “All your plans for the future aren’t going to happen and you’re back to just being with yourself.”

James Fitzgerald directed the narrative ‘Hurtless’ music video, which was shot in Ireland and features the actors Frank Blake and Stephanie Dufresne. Lewis makes a cameo just before the clip’s conclusion. Good on ‘im.

A Place We Knew came out in March 2019 and immediately rose to the top of the ARIA charts. The pre-album single, ‘Be Alright’, was a hit globally and has notched up over three billion streams since its release in June 2018.

Lewis is touring North America in May-June this year. Find tour dates here and watch the ‘Hurtless’ video below.

[embedded content]