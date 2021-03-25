Dean Lewis To Perform ‘Live And Unplugged’ Livestream Next Month

Off the back of his recent single ‘Falling Up’, Dean Lewis has today announced that he and his band will be doing a live and unplugged global livestream next month.

The virtual event will take place on Friday, 30th April, with the ticketed event being presented by premium digital live platform Moment House. He and his band will be streaming live from an undisclosed location in Sydney and will go for about 45 minutes.

He has noted that the acoustic set will include performances of songs like ‘Waves’, ‘Be Alright’ and the world premiere live performance of ‘Falling Up’.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, 26th March) at 8AM via Moment House.

