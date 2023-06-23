Death toll from fishing boat sinking off Davao Oriental climbs to 2

DAVAO CITY — One of the missing crew members of a fishing boat that sank off Baganga, Davao Oriental on Thursday has been found dead on Friday, raising the death toll to two, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Seven crewmen of F/B Genesis 2 remain unaccounted for after the 138-ton vessel was battered by big waves and sank at least 182 nautical miles (337 kilometers) east of Baganga, according to Apprentice Seaman Sherwin Casumbal of PCG Davao Oriental.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 14 others were rescued as a Coast Guard patrol ship, BRP Tubbataha, joined a flotilla of 20 fishing boats to locate the missing crew members of the ill-fated vessel, Casumbal told the Inquirer by phone.

Anxious family members are hoping their loved ones will be found alive.

FEATURED STORIES

“We’re saddened by the incident but are still hoping and praying Papa and his mates will be found and rescued,” Beblyn Caballes, daughter of missing crew member Alex Caballes said.

In its update, the PCG said a cadaver of one crew member was recovered by fishermen at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Coast Guard said that according to the rescued crew, “they had encountered a sudden change in sea conditions at midnight, causing Genesis 2 to sink an hour later.”

Aside from the elder Caballes, also reported missing were Larry Dacillo Sr., Carlos Cabando, Roy Ventura, Jerry Pondias, Delgem Tizon and the skipper, Allan Donaire.

Casumbal said they had a hard time contacting the rescue teams for updates as the incident happened far out at sea and communication is only through radio.

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>