Death toll rises to 24 as Ursula remains in PAR
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ursula’s death toll climbed to 24 on Thursday as more deaths were reported from the tropical cyclone that plowed through parts of Luzon and Visayas.
Combined local reports said four were killed in Eastern Samar, three in Leyte and Biliaran, 10 in Ilolio, four in Capiz and three in Oriental Mindoro.
Two people were also reported wounded and six were missing in Western and Eastern Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. Its official death toll stood at 16.
The typhoon has forced out 12,139 families of 45,757 persons out of their homes in 340 villages in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.
A total of 115 cities and municipalities were hit by power outages in Western and Eastern Visayas. As of this posting, 25 of those cities and municipalities already had their electricity restored, the NDRRMC said.
Ursula, likely the last tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, also canceled dozes of flights and stranded passengers at ports.
Photos and videos of massive flooding and destruction caused by the typhoon also circulated on social media pages.
Typhoon Ursula was last spotted 300 km northwest of Coron, Palawan, moving west-northwest at 15 kph. Although storm signals were already lifted, it is expected to remain within the Philippine area of responsibility in the next two days.