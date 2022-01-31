DEBIOPHARM AND ASPEN PARTNER TO LAUNCH PROSTATE CANCER DRUG TRELSTAR® IN SOUTH AFRICA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and DURBAN, South Africa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company and Aspen, a South African headquartered multinational pharmaceutical company announced today their partnership to launch Trelstar® (Triptorelin) in South Africa for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic hormone dependent prostate cancer. (Trelstar®, a synthetic analogue of GnRH (Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone) developed by Debiopharm, will be marketed by Aspen in South Africa.

In 2020, nearly 14,000 South African men were newly diagnosed with prostate cancer1 with an average of 5 men dying from the disease every day.2 In fact, 1 in every 23 South African men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.2 Trelstar works by reducing testosterone levels, a hormone essential to prostate cancer growth. Deprivation of testosterone stops the growth of hormone dependent prostate cancer, alleviating pain and improving the quality of life of patients.

We’re really enthusiastic to enter into this new alliance with Aspen, a well-established and trusted pharmaceutical partner for the commercialization of Trelstar® in South Africa and recognize the therapeutic benefits that Trelstar® could bring to prostate cancer patients in this region. Fabrice Paradies, Senior Director, Business Development & Global Commercial Alliances, Debiopharm.

Aspen Pharmacare is excited to be able to deliver a world class oncology product in the treatment of prostate cancer and we are privileged to partner with Debiopharm to commercialize Trelstar® within the South African market. We are confident that this product will add significant benefit to the treatment of prostate cancer. Neel Andhee-Shah, Head: New Product Development, Aspen Pharmacare.

About Trelstar® (Triptorelin)

Trelstar® (Triptorelin) is an agonist analogue of the natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). Debiopharm has developed three sustained-release formulations (1, 3 and 6 months) of Triptorelin Pamoate. First registered in France in 1986, Triptorelin is currently marketed in more than 80 countries by Debiopharm’s selected partners and is market leader in many territories worldwide.

About Aspen

Headquartered in Durban, South Africa, Aspen is a partner of choice as it is a global specialty and branded multinational pharmaceutical company with a presence in both emerging and developed markets. Aspen improves the health of patients in more than 150 countries through its high quality and affordable medicines. Active at every stage of the value chain, Aspen is uniquely diversiﬁed by geography, product and manufacturing capability. The Group’s key business segments are Manufacturing and Commercial Pharmaceuticals comprising Regional Brands and Sterile Focus Brands. For more information, please visit https://www.aspenpharma.com/.

Debiopharm’s commitment to patients

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and international patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

Visit us www.debiopharm.com/

