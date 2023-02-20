Debuting at the IIMS 2023, ENEOS NXP #RekomendasiAHLInyaOli Presents Special Offers to Visitors and the Indonesian Motorcycle Communities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ENEOS NXP (New Xtra Performance), an automatic motorcycle oil with top Japanese quality formula, makes its appearance at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2023 in JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta on February 16th – 26th 2023. Given this first debut, ENEOS NXP invites visitors and various Motorcycle communities in Indonesia to share the moment and to encourage the usage of correct engine lubricant for motorcycles to ensure their peak performance. Visitors can also collect exclusive discounts and participate in various exciting and educational games.



The Excitement of ENEOS NXP Booth visitors when participating in various interactive and educational activities at the 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta.

“We are taking this opportunity to engage and gather with riders and automatic motorcycle enthusiasts to share their passions in motorcycles, while at the same time bringing in our ENEOS NXP Semi-Synthetic oil flagship through fun, and interactive activities. Moreover, we have special offers for NXP booth visitors throughout the event,” said Dimas Nurfiansyah, Sales Manager PT Nippon Oil Indonesia.

During this 11-days event, ENEOS NXP presents its superior products to visitors and the communities, namely ENEOS NXP Scooter-1 and ENEOS NXP Scooter-2 Semi-Synthetic. Both products are manufactured and processed using the latest technology and formula in Japan, making them a well-suited oil for most Japanese-made automatic motorcycles in Indonesia. Furthermore, ENEOS NXP oils are carefully produced to adapt to the uncertain weather and road conditions in Indonesia, enabling them to provide optimal performance and protection for the engine while simultaneously saving fuel. Visitors and communities attending the event will also be informed about the importance of regularly changing the oil to protect and improve their vehicles.

Additionally, either a solo or a group visitor can participate in winning the fun games, such as Fortune Wheel, Dart, Stacking Bottles, and Big Puzzle Game. Visitors are also encouraged to share their fun and precious moments with ENEOS NXP and the communities on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

“The NXP booth has an intriguing concept to attract visitors and as a medium where we can get-together with fellow automatic motorcycle enthusiasts, playing fun games, and yet still provide educational value to the riders on how to choose the right engine oil for an automatic motorcycle. Plus, we can take home merchandise for playing games! So far, I believe it is still uncommon for engine oil to brand itself as a dedicated automatic motorcycle engine oil, especially for Japanese-made vehicles. This is so insightful!” said Joni, one of the ENEOS NXP booth visitors.

ENEOS NXP offers various exciting promos during the IIMS 2023 event. For more information, visit ENEOS NXP Official Instagram account www.instagram.com/nxpoilindonesia/ or website www.eneosnxp.id