SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Declarators, a Singapore’s homegrown, multiple award winning declaring agent, achieved an amazing feat in 2021 by winning the “ octuple “, eight awards in the same year. Declarators’ main business involves customs permit declaration, manpower deployment for the logistics industry, carnet/coo application, on-board courier and local courier service.



Declarators, a home-grown declaring agent won eight awards in 2021

Full List of Awards Won

The Straits Times “ Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies” 2021 – Ranked #19th Dun & Bradstreet Business Eminence 2021 Award Singapore Young Entrepreneur Award 2021 (Jobs Creation and Economic Growth) awarded by Junior Chamber International (JCI Marina) Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 Awarded by The Financial Times, Ranked #99th Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 Awarded by Nikkei Asia, Ranked #99th ASEAN Business Awards 2021 (SME Growth) award by ASEAN Business Total Defence Awards 2021 awarded by MINDEF (to receive trophy on 26th Jan 2022 ) Golden Bull Award 2021 awarded by Business International Media

Founder and Managing Director, Javier Yip explains why Declarators has managed to overcome obstacles and prosper during these uncertain times. This is also evident in the success achieved in 2021.

“Fortunately the pandemic has been kind to the logistics industry. Our employee headcount has grown from 20 to 37 within these two years. We have created several jobs opportunities, especially for those who were retrenched from other affected industries.

We also took the opportunity to focus heavily on digitalisation during the pandemic. Our growth in terms of revenue has increased, and we have our operating costs reduced by eliminating redundant work.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic last year, we have digitalised our Human Resource, Courier Service Operations, Accounts, Marketing and even Medical Benefits affairs. We are also reachable on multiple social medial platforms such as Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram,Youtube, Twitter, Telegram and Tik Tok.

We have developed work from Home (WFH) policies for our employees and implemented a Business Community Plan (BCP) for our clients. We have also managed to obtain ISO9001:2015 certification during the pandemic”

About Declarators

Declarators Pte Ltd is a multiple award winning declaring agent. Its main business involves customs permit declaration, manpower deployment for the logistics industry, carnet/coo application, on-board courier and local courier service.

Unique selling propositions include:

Compliance – All declarants have successfully passed the competency test and are certified by Singapore Customs. Employees are stationed in Singapore and Malaysia and the company does not outsource its declarations to third party countries unlike their competitors.

Strong Knowledge – Declarants are well-versed in all types of permit declarations, unless the item is forbidden to be imported into Singapore, there is no customs permit they cannot declare.

Working on our values – Their five core values are: “Reliability; Flexibility; Responsive; Speed; and Accuracy” and the employees align these values with its vision and mission objective.

Customer-Centric Strategies – The organization focus heavily on customer-centric strategies and Customer’s needs and demands are its utmost priority.

