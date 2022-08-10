Deep Longevity Selected by Kickstart as One of the Most Promising Start-ups in the World Discussing Proof of Concepts with Big Insurance and Health and Wellbeing Companies

Its FuturSelf mind journey offering at https://futurself.ai continues to gain traction with close to 30,000 registered users

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Endurance RP Limited’s (“Endurance Longevity” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 0575.HK) wholly owned subsidiary Deep Longevity, Inc, a Hong Kong-based AI innovator and a leading provider of deep biomarkers of aging and longevity is pleased to announce that Deep Longevity was selected under Kickstart’s innovation 2022 accelerator programme as one of the 43 most promising start-ups / scaleups amongst 1,500+ applications from over 55 countries around the world.

Deep Longevity will now, as part of the Kickstart programme, discuss proof of concepts (“PoCs”) with various insurance and corporate partners in the health and wellbeing sector. It is expected to bring Deep Longevity’s deep learning AI Aging Clocks to insurance companies and other corporates to help improve the lifespan and health and wellbeing of their employees and customers. This generates a great opportunity to transform underwriting in the Life and Health insurance sector.

Deep Longevity’s FuturSelf mind journey offering at https://futurself.ai continues to gain traction with close to 30,000 registered users who have taken the FuturSelf mind journey to assess their psychological age, future mental well-being, and set themselves on an AI-guided Mind Journey toward long-term happiness.

Link for testing for media, investors and shareholders

The Group also encourages shareholders, potential investors and media to take the free survey FuturSelf mind journey at https://futurself.ai. At the end of the assessment, users receive a report with insights aimed at improving their long-term mental health and well-being and can enroll in a guidance programme that provides them with a steady flow of AI-chosen recommendations

Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance Longevity said, “We look forward to partnering with corporates in the Kickstart Health and Wellbeing vertical and see this as a tremendous opportunity for Deep Longevity to enter into PoCs with leading insurance companies and other corporates in the health and wellbeing sector. This we believe can add significant value to our shareholders over the next 12 months.”

Alex Zhavoronkov, Chief Longevity Officer of Deep Longevity commented, “Deep Longevity’s push into the applications of AI to mental health is rather timely considering the psychosomatic effects of the recent pandemic. Deep Longevity pioneered the applications of AI to psychological age prediction and developed new tools that may have a real immediate impact on the state of well-being by encouraging users to be more optimistic about the future. These efforts have not gone unnoticed by some of the world’s largest insurance and consumer companies, and under the leadership of the new chief executive officer, Deepankar Nayak, we should have more traction in these areas.”

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Endurance Longevity (SEHK:0575.HK), a publicly-traded company. Deep Longevity develops explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine, which enables physicians to make better decisions about interventions that may slow down or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed the Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed “deep aging clocks” to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age.

Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity began its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence: ETP Ventures; the Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund; BOLD Capital Partners; Longevity Vision Fund; LongeVC; Michael Antonov, the co-founder of Oculus; and other expert AI and biotechnology investors. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with Human Longevity, Inc., one of the most prominent longevity organizations to provide a range of aging clocks to a network of advanced physicians and researchers.

https://www.deeplongevity.com/

About Endurance Longevity (Stock code: 0575.HK)

Endurance Longevity is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

www.endurancerp.com

The English version of this press release shall prevail in case of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English version and its Chinese translation.