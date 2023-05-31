Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce 2023 Australian Co-Headline Dates

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will bring their World Tour to Australia in November 2023. The two titans of glam metal will join forces for stadium shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have done plenty of touring together over the last 12 months, including selling 1.3 million tickets to their 2022 North American tour.

The Australian leg of The World Tour will begin at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, 8th November. They’ll head south for gigs at Sydney’s Giants Stadium on Saturday, 11th November and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Tuesday, 14th November. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 8th June – 11am for Brisbane and Melbourne and midday for Sydney. There’ll be a number of pre-sale options; find more details below.

Def Leppard – ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’

[embedded content]

We first caught wind of an impending Mötley Crüe tour announcement in December 2022 when Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx tweeted that 2023 would include “some more US shows-Latin America-Europe UK-Japan and Australia…”

Mötley Crüe’s current lineup includes Sixx and fellow founding members Vince Neil (vocals) and Tommy Lee (drums). Guitarist Mick Mars recently announced his retirement from touring due to health reasons. Heavy metal gun-for-hire John 5 has been filling his place.

As for Def Leppard, the Yorkshire rock outfit continues to revolve around the trio of vocalist Joe Elliott, bass player Rick Savage and drummer Rick Allen. Long-serving guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell also remain in place.

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe: The World Tour – Australia 2023

Wednesday, 8th November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 11th November – Giants Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 14th November – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

General tickets on sale Thursday, 8th June – 11am for Brisbane and Melbourne and 12pm for Sydney (local times) – via Live Nation

Pre-sales

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard fan pre-sale commences on Friday, 2nd June – Brisbane and Melbourne at 9am, Sydney at 10am. Runs for 72 hours.

Vodafone pre-sale commences Monday, 5th June – Brisbane and Melbourne at 10am, Sydney at 11am. Runs for 48 hours.

Live Nation pre-sale commences Wednesday, 7th June – Brisbane and Melbourne at 11am, Sydney at 12pm. Runs for 11 hours.

