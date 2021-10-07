Defensor running for Quezon City mayor

ANAKALUSUGAN Rep. Michael Defensor on Thursday filed his certificate of candidacy CoC) for Quezon City mayor.

His running mate is Councilor Winnie Castelo, a former congressional representative.

“We feel extremely honored and humbled that the people of Quezon City are showing us so much support,” Defensor, a nephew of the late Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago, said.

Defensor said that he intends to grant new local tax incentives to help businesses recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis so that they can start hiring workers again.

“We will also build up Quezon City's life-saving emergency rescue capabilities

…”, he said.

Defensor likewise pledged to put up in the city a new public drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center with a dormitory for female patients and a dormitory for males.

“We aim to establish a new Quezon City Sports Academy and to embark on new community-based sports programs to fully develop our children,” he said.

Defensor also said that he plans to make the city “the most bicycle-friendly city” in Metro Manila.