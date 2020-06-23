Deftones Are Hoping To Return To Tour Australia Early Next Year

We’ve got some good news for Deftones fans left heartbroken after the alt-metal icons’ plans to head to Australia this year for Download 2020 evaporated in a puff of COVID-19 flavoured smoke.

The band are hoping to get back here ASAP, flagging the same time next year as an ideal possibility.

“We would hope to get back there next summer for you guys, well pretty much around the same time of year, and get down there and play,” frontman Chino Moreno told a Zoom press conference on Thursday (sidebar: does this mean Download 2021?)

“We were talking earlier about how excited we were, like we had a really neat playlist planned for that Download tour,” Moreno continued. “And it was pretty much a mix of a lot of old and some kind of deeper cuts, which was kind of fun to bust out in rehearsal.”

However, by the time Deftones return to our shores they will have released their imminent 9th studio album, which could fuck with that planned setlist a little (but look now, who’s complaining?)

The as-yet-untitled LP was notably helmed by White Pony producer Terry Date and we’ve been told it’s already in the bag and should be out by this September (!!)

And speaking of White Pony, Deftones’s seminal third album just turned 20, with the band releasing a deluxe reissue edition, featuring a new remixed version of the LP dubbed Black Stallion, to celebrate.

