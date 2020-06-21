Deftones Invite You To Their ‘White Pony’ 20th Anniversary Reissue Virtual Listening Party

Hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since Deftones unleashed their iconic album White Pony on the world and they’ve got a deluxe reissue edition coming in hot, featuring a new remixed version of the LP dubbed Black Stallion.

That’s not all either – the alt-metal icons are toasting the whopper milestone with a global virtual listening party and you, friend, are invited.

“As its 20 year anniversary approaches, we invite you to our #WhitePony global listening party,” the band posted on Instagram.

The big live-streamed bash will be going down on their official YouTube channel this Tuesday morning at 11am AEST, so set yourself a reminder.

And the news comes after Chino Moreno & co — who sadly never got to come to Australia to headline Download 2020 thanks to COVID-19 — announced that their forthcoming 9th studio album was also in the bag and should be out by this September.

The as-yet-untitled LP was notably also helmed by White Pony producer Terry Date, so get keen!