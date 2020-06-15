Deftones’ New Album Is Complete, Should “Hopefully” Be Released September

Deftones‘ upcoming, much-anticipated ninth studio album is currently being mastered and is tentatively set for a September release, according to the band’s Abe Cunningham.

The drummer recently discussed the follow-up to 2016’s Gore in a video interview with Download Festival’s Kylie Olsson, confirming the band has finished work on the album and it is currently in the mastering stage.

Back in February, the band revealed the forthcoming album was being mixed, and that they were working with White Pony producer Terry Date.

“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer — June and July — we were in the studio tracking,” said Cunningham in the new interview. “But we actually just completed everything.”

“We’re working with our old pal Terry Date, who did a bunch of our earlier records and stuff, too. He’s [in Seattle]. With this whole distancing thing, it was a bit rough, but we figured out a way to kind of do the mixes without being there.”

“We just completed that. It’s getting mastered right now, and that’s been the main thing. So it’s been something to do in this strange off time.”

When asked about a release date for the album, Cunningham responded that it should be arriving “hopefully, maybe September”. Regarding the album’s sound, Cunningham hinted at a return to the style of earlier records. “Just being back with Terry, there’s certain sounds that we developed with terry that kind of became sort of our core sounds, and those are back again.”

Watch the full interview below via Download Festival.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]