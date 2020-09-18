Deftones Unleash New Single & Video ‘Genesis’

We have the second single from the upcoming Deftones album Ohms. ‘Genesis’ is a super eery, super gritty kind of track but it’s also really intentionally layered and a sonically interesting listen.

‘Genesis’ follows up ‘Ohms’, the title track from the forthcoming album. Which, by the way is set for release Friday, 25th September.

In an interview with Uproxx, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno said, “The last thing I ever want to do is be quoted saying, ‘This is our heaviest record!’ The first thing that’s going to happen is some dude’s going to be like, ‘No way dude! This is…’ You know what I mean? It’s kind of subjective.”

On the album though, Moreno said it has, “a little more energy.”

“I think that is attributed to everybody being engaged completely. Everybody firing on all cylinders. There’s not one of us individually that was sort of sitting back just going along. Everybody was very present physically and emotionally, ready to work and to put the work in.”

One week to go!

The new single will have an accompanying film clip as well which you watch, down below.

Deftones recently celebrated 20 years of their album White Pony with a special beer drop.

The band said back in June that they’re hoping to make it back to Australia early next year, after Download Festival 2020 was cancelled. With the pandemic kicking on, it’s looking pretty unlikely.

Ohms is set for release Friday, 25th September. Listen to ‘Genesis’ below.

