Deftones Working With ‘White Pony’ Producer Terry Date On New Album, Currently Being Mixed

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 26, 2020

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham has shared that the band’s new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, is currently being mixed and is slated for a 2020 release.

“We did things a little bit differently this time,” Cunningham explained in an interview with Mixdown, opening up about the process on record nine.

“We stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go. The process has been mixed with about a year-long break, that we all agreed upon. Being rested and taking that time off really made us appreciate what we’re doing even more. When we’re all laughing and smiling and coming up with stuff together, just like when we were 17… it’s a beautiful thing.”

Excitingly, the band have reunited with producer Terry Date for the record, who worked with the band on their first four albums, including White Pony and Around the Fur.

The band revealed Date’s involvement on Instagram yesterday, with a photo of Date sitting over a mixing board.

Deftones are headed to Australia next month as part of this year’s Download Festival lineup.

They’ll also be playing a pair of headline sideshows while they’re in the country – one in Brisbane and one in Adelaide.