DEKRA Korea announced cooperation with Risk Engineering Service

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DEKRA Korea and Risk Engineering Service (RES) announced their cooperation in the areas of building and plant safety, fire protection, risk management, safety assessment and advisory services. Both companies plan to focus on industries including building & infrastructure, oil & gas, petrochemical, nuclear, semiconductor plants and manufacturing facilities.

RES brings into this cooperation its competencies in fire safety audit and inspection, design review, and risk assessment. DEKRA is contributing its wide array of consulting expertise, technical competencies, and digital knowhows, in the occupational and process safety areas including organizational cultural and leadership aspects.

Compared to other OECD nations, the Republic of Korea is still facing challenges with regards to plant safety and a rather high accident rate. DEKRA and RES together plan to establish a set of comprehensive services to reduce the accident risks in various industrial environments.

