DEKRA signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DEKRA is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) to develop cooperation opportunities within the scope of testing and certification services. The areas of interest cover explosion protected electrical equipment, electric vehicle charging systems, cellular 5G devices, connected and automated driving components and vehicles, cybersecurity and products that need to be tested in-country specific laboratories.

With this collaboration, DEKRA and KTL strengthen the support offered to their customers in the automotive, ICT, consumer, industrial and medical sectors. The objective is to help manufacturers access faster the market while preserving safety, to enable more services and to develop coordinated activities.



The signing ceremony of the MoU took place at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

