Del Monte PH sees better 2022 earnings

DEL Monte Philippines Inc. (DMPI) reported a 33-percent better income of P1.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending July, driven by higher sales and lower costs.

In a filing to the exchange by DMPI’s parent company, Del Monte Pacific Ltd. (DMPL), the company’s sales for the period rose by 16 percent to P8.6 billion led by its international market.

The company also benefited from the passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or Create Law, which reduced corporate income tax from 30 percent to 20 percent for micro, small and medium enterprises and to 25 percent for all other businesses.

DMPI’s sales in the international market expanded by 37 percent to P3.3 billion amid the robust sales of its packaged fruit and beverages.

The premium fresh fruit segment also posted a 29-percent growth in sales amid expanded distribution coverage.

The company’s sales in the Philippines, on the other hand, shed 2 percent to P4.4 billion.

DMPI said the 7-percent growth of its convenience cooking and dessert in retail and foodservice was offset by the weaker healthy beverages and snacks segment.



More than half of DMPI’s sales are in the country while the balance are in the international market.

Meanwhile, DMPL also recorded better profit during the quarter at $18.3 million, reversing its $3.2-million loss last year.

Higher sales in the United States and its international markets also boosted the group’s sales by 12 percent to $462.1 million during the period.

Last month, DMPI announced its joint venture with regional dairy company, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC, for the importation and distribution of Vinamilk dairy products in the country.