Dela Rosa backs reso amending the 1987 Constitution through con-ass

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expressed his support for the resolution aiming to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution via a constituent assembly (con-ass).

This came after Senator Robinhood Padilla on Wednesday filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 3, proposing that changes to the economic provisions of the Charter be made through con-ass where the Senate and House of Representatives will vote separately.

“Yes, if you can remember during the last Congress, Sen. Tolentino and I filed the same resolution but unluckily, it was not acted upon even at the committee level,” Dela Rosa told reporters on Saturday.

“And if this Cha-cha is to be carried out specifically via ConAss then I will support this method if and only if it is well settled that both houses of Congress will be voting separately,” he added.

Under the resolution, the Senate and the House of Representatives – by a vote of three-fourths of all members, with each House voting separately – will tackle amendments to the Constitution.

