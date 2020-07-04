Dela Rosa dismisses claim he will favor cops if Jolo incident is investigated

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa dismissed on Saturday the claim by some critics that he would favor the police if an investigation on the killing of four soldiers in Jolo would be conducted at the Senate.

“Yes, you can expect that we will do a fair and impartial investigation,” he said, speaking partly in Filipino, in an interview at AM radio station DWIZ. “Don’t assume that just because I was a chief of the Philippine National Police [PNP] I would favor the police.”

Dela Rosa was referring to the nine police officers involved in the fatal shooting of four soldiers in Jolo last June 29.

He said he would not allow his being a former PNP chief and a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumnus to influence the investigation.

“What’s important is that the truth will come out. Whoever is accountable will be held accountable and justice will be served. And we will make police modifications or policy formulation to prevent an incident like this to happen next time around,” he said

In another interview with DWIZ, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said there could be a miscommunication between the Philippine Army and the police in Jolo.

“This is just initial information that I gathered, but there was really a miscommunication between elements of PA and PNP in Jolo. This should be avoided in the future, and if a legislative inquiry will happen it will tackle how lateral coordination on the ground is important whenever there is an operation,” Lacson said, speaking partly in Filipino.

Ex-PNP chiefs Dela Rosa, Lacson: Avoid escalation of situation after Sulu ‘misencounter’

