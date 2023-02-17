Dela Rosa, Go ‘grateful’ for House bid to protect Duterte from ICC probe

MANILA, Philippines — Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go were grateful for a House resolution that seeks to protect former President Rodrigo Duterte from the investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the war on drugs.

Former president and House senior deputy speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and 18 other representatives filed House Resolution No. 780, stressing that the country has a “functioning and independent judicial system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In separate statements, Dela Rosa and Go, who are allies of Duterte, expressed support for the resolution.

“I am very grateful to our colleagues in the House of Representatives especially to [Assistant] Majority Leader GMA for spearheading the said resolution. I can not do the same in the Senate since it is very self-serving on my part being a co- accused with the former President,” Dela Rosa said.

FEATURED STORIES

Dela Rosa was the Philippine National Police chief during the implementation of the brutal war on drugs.

Meanwhile, Go defended Duterte’s actions, saying he just aims to ensure public safety.

Go, a long-time aide of Duterte, adding that Filipinos know the country’s situation better than foreigners.

“Ang Pilipino ang mas nakakaalam sa tunay na sitwasyon at naging epekto ng ating kampanya noon. Sila ang nakakaramdam ng naging ginhawa na nakakalakad ang kanilang mga anak sa gabi at nakakauwi ang kanilang pamilya galing ng trabaho na walang takot,” said Go.

(Filipinos know the real situation on the ground and its effect on our campaign before. They felt the relief of having their children walk home safely at night without fear as well as their family members who work.)

“Bakit ang mga banyaga ang huhusga sa atin, may sarili naman tayong mga batas? Buhay na buhay ang demokrasya sa ating bansa, mayroon tayong rule of law na pinapairal, at may sarili naman tayong mga korte na nananatiling malaya at mapagkakatiwalaan,” he continued.

(Why would foreigners judge us when we have our own law? Democracy is very much alive in our country. We have a rule of law that prevails and we have our own court that stays free and trustworthy.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte and Dela Rosa have been accused of crimes against humanity due to the bloody drug war that the former launched in 2016.

According to government data, the drug war death toll stood at 6,248 as of April 30.

However, human rights organizations claim that the drug war fatalities are over 20,000.

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>