Dela Rosa: I didn’t ask the President for help on my visa

SEN. Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday did not seek President Rodrigo Duterte’s help to have his United States visa renewed, which had been cancelled by the US embassy without any explanation.

The senator on Wednesday said that someone from the US Embassy in Manila called to inform him that the issue about the visa “will be fixed.”

Dela Rosa said he got the news about the renewal of his visa after US President Donald Trump and Duterte talked on the phone. He did not elaborate.

“Di ko alam kung ano pinag-usapan (I don’t know what they discussed. I don’t want to speculate. You can create some inferences by the fact that I was called upon [by the US embassy] after mag-usap ang dalawang Pangulo (the two presidents talked),” he said in a virtual interview.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs clarified that he did not ask for Duterte’s help to have his visa renewed.

“‘Di ko kinausap si President d’yan na i-work out na ibalik (I did not ask President [Duterte] to work out [with the US embassy] to restore [my visa],” dela Rosa said.

“Nung nagalit siya about my visa ‘di ko siya tinawagan. Nalaman lang niya sa balita. Ganun din itong pagbalik, ‘di ko diniscuss sa kanya (I did not call him when he got angry about [the cancelation of] my visa. He only learned about it in the news. Likewise, I did not discuss with him the renewal [of my visa],” he added.

Asked whether the President requested the US government to grant the senator a visa, dela Rosa said, “Hindi ah (No). That is really unbecoming on my part.”

“Senador ka na tapos mag-mamakaawa ka pa sa kanila na ibalik nila. Kung ayaw nila huwag. Kung ibalik nila eh ‘di ibalik nila (You’re already a senator and then you’ll beg with them to renew it. If they don’t want [to grant me visa], then fine. If they want to restore it, then go ahead),” he said.

Dela Rosa in January said he had sent an official letter to the US Embassy inquiring if his visa was cancelled.

“I received the official answer, the day before my birthday, January 20. It was a good birthday gift. They informed me that my visa is no longer valid for travel to US,” he said in a previous chance interview.

Pressed whether the revocation of his US visa was linked to his alleged involvement in the alleged extrajudicial killing (EJK) of suspected drug personalities, he said, “Most likely.”