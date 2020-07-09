Dela Rosa says he did not beg, talk to Duterte to have his US visa fixed

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday denied making any personal request to President Rodrigo Duterte to have his visa cancellation rectified.

This, after the neophyte senator disclosed that the US Embassy in Manila offered to process his visa following a phone call between Duterte and US President Donald Trump last April regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hindi ko po kinausap si Presidente tungkol diyan na i-workout niya na maibalik. No. In fact, yung nagalit siya about my visa, hindi ko siya tinawagan, nalaman lang niya sa balita na ganun nangyari, ganun ang naging reaksyon niya,” Dela Rosa told reporters in an online media interview.

“That’s really unbecoming on my part na senador ka na, tapos magmamakaawa ka pa sa kanila na ibalik nila. Kung ayaw nila, ‘wag, pero kung gusto nila, e ‘di ibalik. Ganun naman ang stand natin. Kawawa naman ang Pilipinas na senador ng Pilipinas, magmakaawa sa kanila (US) na ibalik yung visa ko. Alam naman natin na privilege lang ‘yan,” he added.

Last January 23, President Rodrigo Duterte gave the US government 30 days to rectify the cancellation of Dela Rosa’s visa or else he would abrogate the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement.

The Philippines officially pulled out from the defense agreement on February 11. However, the government suspended the VFA termination in light of the pandemic and “heightened superpower tensions.”

Dela Rosa also admitted feeling happy that the US Embassy offered to fix his visa.

“Masaya dahil ‘yun nga, nalungkot tayo nung nawala, masaya naman tayo kung ibabalik nila. But nevertheless, balik nila o hindi, alam naman natin na privilege lang ‘yan kung gusto nilang ibigay so hindi tayo makapag-insist,” he said.

“Pero ngayon na tinawagan tayo, ang initiative nanggagaling sakanila na aayusin nila yung visa then, pasalamat tayo. Masaya tayo,” the senator added.

