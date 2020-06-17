Delay in UHC implementation a step in the wrong direction, says Drilon

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Franklin has expressed his objection to the plan by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to postpone the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act (UHC), saying the law is crucial to the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement Wednesday, Drilon acknowledged that the country’s healthcare system “is indeed very alarming” and that it has affected the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

“But to halt the implementation of a law that would promote access to affordable care, strengthen our primary health care and make our people healthy to fight the virus is a step in the wrong direction,” said Drilon.

PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales argued in a congressional committee meeting that the state health insurer projected that it could experience a fund deficit until 2024 with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the Philippines.

Morales said the collection of contributions has dropped during the pandemic and that PhilHealth’s response to COVID-19 from February 2020 to January 2021 will cost the state insurer P40.7 billion.

PhilHealth collected a total premium income of P46.5 billion as of April 30, 2020, but that was below the benefit expense of P52.5 billion.

Drilon, however, said the UHC is a much-needed tool in fighting COVID-19 since it addresses the weaknesses and inequity in the country’s current healthcare system.

“Our neighboring countries like South Korea and Singapore are faring better in the war against COVID-19 precisely because of their effective universal healthcare coverage,” Drilon said.

“Postponing the full implementation of the Universal Health Care Act is a huge misstep while other countries are working on ways to strengthen primary health care to prevent the spread of the virus, we would hear plans to postpone access to affordable care.”

“If COVID-19 taught us one thing, it is that we need to keep people healthy and we have to prepare for the next pandemic. UHC is the key.”

Drilon said postponing the implementation of the UHC could discourage poor people from seeking hospital treatment or primary health care even if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque echoed Drilon’s statements saying there is a need “to fast track the transition to universal healthcare” and that he will seek for a higher budget for the implementation of the UHC in the 2021 national budget.

Drilon said that aside from the Sin Tax Reform Law – its main funding source – the UHC can get more funding from the Philippine Gaming Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the premium contributions of members, the annual appropriation of the DOH under the General Appropriations Act, and the national government’s subsidy to PhilHealth.

“If we learned anything about the onset of the pandemic, it is that the health sector must get a big part of the budgetary pie. The health of the people is the State’s responsibility,” said Drilon as he also called on the Department of Budget to increase funding for the health sector in the National Expenditure Program for 2021.

