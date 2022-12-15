HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – NEFIN, APAC’s premium green independent power producer (IPP), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the largest solar PV system installed for Alliance Construction Materials Limited (“Alliance”), a joint venture of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“CKI”) and HeidelbergCement. The system will generate approximately 74,000 kWh electricity annually, equivalent to offsetting 29 tonnes of CO2 per year, or planting 480 extra trees for Hong Kong.

The new Sai Tso Wan 2 Plant is Alliance’s third concrete batching plant to install a solar PV system for generating renewable energy. The solar PV systems in the two other Alliance plants, namely Yuen Long Plant and Tsing Tim Street plant were installed in 2020. This is the largest system amongst the 3 plants.

Captions:

Top left: Aerial view of solar PV systems on Sai Tso Wan 2 Plant

Top right: Alliance & NEFIN team photo

Bottom left: Ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying completion of the project

Bottom right: Mr Dan Ahern, General Manager of Alliance (left) and Mr Eric Leung, Business Development Director of NEFIN Hong Kong (right)

“Our latest deployment is a perfect example of how NEFIN delivers bespoke carbon neutral solutions to our long-term partners. Our work with Alliance is a testament to the renewable energy movement in Hong Kong and we pride ourselves in helping our partners and clients reduce their carbon footprint through a safe and smooth energy transition.” said Mr. Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN Group.

The plant contains 124 PV panels, which are installed at two separate rooftop zones. The teams have opted to make use of industrialized panels for this project which contain specialized optimizer systems for electrical safety enhancement while optimizing performance. As the trusted partner for developers, contractors and other professionals in the construction industry, Alliance provides concrete and aggregates solutions to support diverse range of construction projects around Hong Kong.

“At Alliance, we strive to take the lead, work with our industry and community to realize the Net Zero 2050 global vision and combat climate change. Besides delivering products and services with lower carbon footprint, we committed to the Science Based Targets initiative this year, which marks our clearly-defined path to reducing carbon emissions. Developing Solar PV system at our plants is also a key step to achieve our sustainability ambition. It’s our strategic plan to explore more renewable energy sources as well as improve energy efficiency in order to meet the growing energy demand,” Mr. Vincent Yu, CEO of Alliance said.

NEFIN, and their shareholder ACEN have collectively developed over 3,400 MW of utility-scale, commercial and industrial renewable energy systems, making them highly experienced in system installation even at a height of 40m. The plants are also installed with railing system for safety protection, ensuring safety is kept at the forefront of the operations.

The two companies will continue to work together to combat climate change and finding new ways to achieve their sustainability goals.

Hashtag: #NEFIN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.