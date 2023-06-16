Delivery rider, cohort arrested for dognapping in Rizal

Trending Now

MANILA, Philippines —  A delivery rider and his cohort were arrested in Rizal for allegedly stealing the dog of an employee of the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, said the police.

The Quezon City Police District said suspect Patrick Cenen, 28, took the P150,000-worth dog owned by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Irene Resureccion-Medrano while it was playing in front of the gate of their home in Antipolo City on Monday, June 12.

After receiving the report on the alleged dognapping, police conducted a cyber patrol, which led to the identification of Cenen.

“They were also able to contact the accomplice, [Catherine] Cargason, who agreed to bring the stolen pet dog when they meet up at SM Masinag,” QCPD said in its report on Thursday.

Police had proceeded to their meetup area, where they saw Cenen on board his motorcycle while “monitoring Cargason from a distance.”

This later led to the suspects’ arrest and the recovery of the dog, along with Cenen’s motorcycle with an “improvised” plate number.

“Arrested suspects will be charged for theft before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office,” QCPD said.

