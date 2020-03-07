Deloitte Philippines employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Multinational finance and consultancy firm Deloitte Philippines on Saturday confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We can confirm that a colleague in our Deloitte Philippines office has tested positive for COVID-19), the firm, based in the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The colleague is currently in hospital receiving treatment and further tests, and Deloitte is supporting the colleague and family and every way we can,” the company added.

The company, however, did not disclose further details of the employee, as well as whether the employee is a new case of COVID-19, or is one of the five cases confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH).

FEATURED STORIES

On Friday, the DOH reported that there are two new confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the Philippines.

The firm also assured that “health and safety of their people, clients and community is of “highest priority,” adding “our immediate response has been to take all necessary actions to manage the situation.”

“Deloitte Philippines continues to comply with the instructions and directions from the Department of Health,” the firm said. “All necessary actions were promptly taken to inform those who might have come into contact with the colleague for the appropriate checks and provide any possible form of support.”

“We continue to monitor and manage the COVID-19 situation in order to respond as necessary,” the finance and consultancy firm added.

Edited by MUF

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ