BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. opened its first-ever Power Electronics Lab located at a Thai university as part of the Thailand Board of Investment’s (BOI) merit-based incentives measures. The new Delta Power E Lab is located at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, at the Faculty of Engineering of King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok.



Delta, BOI and KMUTNB Join Hands to Inaugurate the First Delta Power Electronics Lab for Student Training and R&D in Thailand

The Delta Power E Lab is a project under the BOI that aims to promote collaborations with key companies in Thailand and partners to raise the level of technical skills among local engineering talents and offer them access to the latest innovation and advanced technology.

The lab will provide Thai engineering students with world-class testing facilities to develop power electronics and train them in advanced skills. It will also be a Thai industry-academic collaboration and innovation center for local research activities that will facilitate the sharing of know-how and ideas between Delta and KMUTNB.

Ms. Sonklin Ploymee, Deputy Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment, Dr. Somrerk Chandra-ambhom, Vice President for Research and Information Technology Development at KMUTNB, Dr. Kittichai Thanasupsin, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at KMUTNB and Mr. Jackie Chang, President of Delta Thailand officially opened the new Delta Power E Lab.

At the ceremony, Mr. Jackie Chang said, “For over 30 years, we have invested in building world-class R&D and manufacturing facilities while training local engineering talents in the country. We develop and produce power supplies with best-in-class efficiency that meet international standards for our global customers. Today’s new power electronics lab is a milestone achievement which demonstrates Delta’s unshakeable commitment to sustainable development and the Thailand 4.0 goal of raising local talent to enhance the Bio-Circular Economy and the Smart Electronics segment.”

Previously, Delta has worked with KMUTNB as a partner in the Delta Automation Academy which includes top universities like Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and King Mongkut’s University of Technology campuses in North Bangkok and in Thonburi, Mahidol University and Burapha University.

Approximately 3,000 Thai engineering students and over 30 professors have already trained at the Delta Automation Academy and top local student talents have won prizes at the international Delta Advanced Automation Competition held each year in China.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com