Delta Goodrem Adds Third Sydney Show to ‘Innocent Eyes’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Delta Goodrem has added another show to her upcoming Innocent Eyes anniversary tour. The singer will now play a third Sydney show, which will kick off the tour on Wednesday, 23rd September at the Coliseum Theatre.

The tour will then continue with two shows in Melbourne, and stops in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth. All stops on the tour have now officially sold out.

Delta Goodrem: ‘Born To Try’

[embedded content]

Innocent Eyes, released in 2003, was a blockbuster debut album and made Goodrem a household name around the country. Spearheaded by singles like ‘Born To Try’, ‘Innocent Eyes’, and ‘Lost Without You’, it launched the young Neighbours actress into stardom.

It remained at the top of the ARIA Albums chart for 29 weeks, making it the highest-selling debut album in Australian history. Goodrem became the first Australian artist ever to have five #1 singles in the charts from a debut album. She then scooped up a casual seven ARIA Awards.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said. “This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Delta Goodrem Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour 2023

Saturday, 23rd September – Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Sydney – NEW SHOW

Monday, 25th September – Sydney, Opera House, Sydney SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 25th September – Sydney, Opera House, Sydney SOLD OUT

Thursday, 28th September – Hamer Hall, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Friday, 29th September – Hamer Hall, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Sunday, 1st October – Festival Theatre, Adelaide SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 3rd October – QPAC, Brisbane SOLD OUT

Saturday, 7th October – Riverside Theatre, Perth SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 24th May via Ticketek.

