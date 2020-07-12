Delta Goodrem Announces 2021 Australian Tour Dates

Fresh from wowing crowds with her performances at virtual festivals One World: Together At Home and Music From The Home Front, Australian pop treasure Delta Goodrem is ready to play for you again IRL.

The Voice Australia host has tonight unveiled a huge Australian tour for 2021, under the banner of Bridge Over Troubled Dreams.

Going down in April and May of next year, the live run will see Delta perform for fans in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Canberra, Wollongong, Adelaide, Perth, Townsville, Newcastle and Melbourne.

“There’s nothing like being on tour and being with people face to face and to share in the magic of live music,” the singer said of the announcement.

“Nothing gets me more excited than creating a world for everyone to come to. Visually, I love to make sure a tour represents the energy of what this new album embodies. There are going to be incredible musical moments in bringing to life the surprise elements of this new album and all of the favorites from my previous records,” she continued.

“Anyone who has been to my shows knows that I like to have a lot of fun and this record and tour is no different. I know many people are going through challenging times right now; come next year I want to invigorate and empower everybody in the room to have the best night of their lives and we’ll sing and dance through it all.”

Of course, what the state of live music will look like come April of 2021 in this post-COVID world is anyone’s guess, but PM ScoMo has confirmed he’s working on a plan to ease restrictions for indoor gatherings.

Check out Delta Goodrem’s 2021 Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour dates below.

Delta Goodrem – Bridge Over Troubled Dreams 2021 Tour Dates

DELTA GOODREM FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

8.30pm Sunday 12 July – 9.59am Wednesday 15 July 2020 (local)

TELSTRA PLUS™ PRE-SALE

10.00am Wednesday 15 July – 9.59am Friday 17 July 2020 (local)

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

12.00PM FRIDAY 17 JULY (local time)

Thursday, 8th April 2021

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 9th April 2021

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 10th April 2021

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 13th April 2021

Royal Theatre, Canberra

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 15th April 2021

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 16th April 2021

Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 17th April 2021

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 29th April 2021

Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 1st May 2021

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 2nd May 2021

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek