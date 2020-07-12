Delta Goodrem Announces 2021 Australian Tour Dates

Fresh from wowing crowds with her performances at virtual festivals One World: Together At Home and Music From The Home Front, Australian pop treasure Delta Goodrem is ready to play for you again IRL.
The Voice Australia host has tonight unveiled a huge Australian tour for 2021, under the banner of Bridge Over Troubled Dreams.
Going down in April and May of next year, the live run will see Delta perform for fans in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Canberra, Wollongong, Adelaide, Perth, Townsville, Newcastle and Melbourne.
“There’s nothing like being on tour and being with people face to face and to share in the magic of live music,” the singer said of the announcement.
“Nothing gets me more excited than creating a world for everyone to come to. Visually, I love to make sure a tour represents the energy of what this new album embodies. There are going to be incredible musical moments in bringing to life the surprise elements of this new album and all of the favorites from my previous records,” she continued.
“Anyone who has been to my shows knows that I like to have a lot of fun and this record and tour is no different. I know many people are going through challenging times right now; come next year I want to invigorate and empower everybody in the room to have the best night of their lives and we’ll sing and dance through it all.”
Of course, what the state of live music will look like come April of 2021 in this post-COVID world is anyone’s guess, but PM ScoMo has confirmed he’s working on a plan to ease restrictions for indoor gatherings.
Check out Delta Goodrem’s 2021 Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour dates below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Delta Goodrem – Bridge Over Troubled Dreams 2021 Tour Dates
DELTA GOODREM FAN CLUB PRE-SALE
8.30pm Sunday 12 July – 9.59am Wednesday 15 July 2020 (local)
TELSTRA PLUS™ PRE-SALE
10.00am Wednesday 15 July – 9.59am Friday 17 July 2020 (local)
GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE
12.00PM FRIDAY 17 JULY (local time)
Thursday, 8th April 2021
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Tickets: Ticketek
Friday, 9th April 2021
Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 10th April 2021
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, 13th April 2021
Royal Theatre, Canberra
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, 15th April 2021
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Friday, 16th April 2021
Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 17th April 2021
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, 29th April 2021
Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 1st May 2021
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Tickets: Ticketek
Sunday, 2nd May 2021
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Ticketek