Delta Honored with ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award for the Third Consecutive Year

FREMONT, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal solutions, today announced it has been named a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its energy-efficient, quiet and reliable, Delta Breez Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions. The milestone also represents the third year in a row the Company was honored with the distinguished “Sustained Excellence” designation, the highest honor among the ENERGY STAR® Awards and which recognizes companies that have gone above the Partner of Year Award criteria. In 2019 alone, Delta provided more than 600,000 ENERGY STAR®-qualified Delta Breez ventilation fans across the United States, including hotels, homes, apartments, student housing, and other facilities.

“Five years as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year and recognition with the Sustained Excellence Award once again underscores our commitment to innovation and leading energy-efficiency through our smart green solutions,” said Kelvin Huang, President of Delta Electronics (Americas). “The spirit of ENERGY STAR® is at the heart of our Delta Breez IAQ solutions, which include as many as 56 certified ventilation fan models, all capable of helping consumers and builders enable a smarter, greener tomorrow by leveraging Delta’s world-class DC brushless motor technology.”

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

More than 90 percent of the Delta Breez portfolio is ENERGY STAR®-qualified due to the fans’ exclusive use of brushless DC motor technology and LED lighting to maximize energy savings. Since last year, Delta has introduced 10 new exhaust fans within the Delta BreezSignature, Delta BreezIntegrity and Delta BreezElite series – all of which are certified ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2019. Delta BreezElite fans save 67 percent more energy than typical AC motor counterparts, with some of the line’s models exceeding ENERGY STAR® requirements by more than 200 percent.

In 2019, Delta supplied more than 600,000 ENERGY STAR®-qualified Delta Breez ventilation fans for housing projects including apartments, student housing, senior living facilities and hotels. Among its large-scale installations, Delta provided 1,700 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient fans for a university student housing complex in California. Another 1,200 fans were installed in a riverfront hotel renovation in Kentucky with an estimated savings of $14,000 off the annual electric bill compared to typical AC motor fans.

Delta has long had a reputation for innovation and pushing the envelope for the residential bathroom ventilation sector. In 2011, Delta was the first manufacturer in the United States to incorporate LED lighting on our bath fans, and has exclusively used LEDs since 2017. Delta also led the pack with the first edge-lit LED bathroom fan combination, a game-changer for the industry that came to market in 2018.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

