Delta Provides Ørsted a Total Energy Storage Solution for NCUE’s on-Campus Academic Research & Development of Smart Grids

TAIPEI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the completion of Taiwan’s first megawatt (MW)-level on-campus microgrid energy storage system (ESS), installed at the BaoShan Campus of National Changhua University of Education (NCUE). The total solution, which was entirely designed, built and implemented by Delta, includes a 1 MW Power Conditioning System (PCS), a 1 MWh lithium-ion battery ESS, and an Energy Management System. The global leader in offshore wind, Ørsted, donated the solution to NCUE to advance academic research in areas that are essential for Taiwan’s sustainable future, such as microgrid infrastructure as well as renewable energy generation and storage.

NCUE’s MW-level ESS is the first system fully sponsored by the renewable energy industry leader Ørsted in Taiwan. Due to Delta’s long-standing strength in the areas of energy management and high-efficiency power electronics, Ørsted invited the company to collaborate on this iconic energy storage pilot project. Christy Wang, Taiwan General Manager, Ørsted Asia Pacific, said, “Ørsted is going all out in supporting Taiwan’s energy transition. We began promoting academic-industry collaboration as early as during the grid allocation period for the Greater Changhua offshore wind projects and actively helped the academic communities and industries in Taiwan take the first step in energy storage study.”

“The Baoshan Campus will be developed into an on-campus model for smart microgrids. While the government is promoting energy transition in Taiwan and developing renewable energy, the campus can provide demonstrations for institutions or business entities with high power consumption to integrate renewable energy storage systems during the process. In the future, NCUE’s College of Engineering and College of Technology will continue to work with the industry, government, and academia on academic research of smart energy and microgrid. Also, this energy storage system Delta helped us install will serve as a source of backup power for the campus and it will utilize the variation in peak and off-peak loads of the campus’ electricity demand for load shaving, reducing contract capacity to save the cost and optimize energy efficiency,” stated Dr. Guo Yen Guang, president of NCUE.

JJ Chang, general manager of Delta’s Energy Infrastructure & Industrial Solutions Business Group, said, “In line with its corporate mission, ‘To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow’, Delta aims to develop smart energy solutions by seamlessly integrating its renewable energy and energy storage systems, as well as IoT technology, to optimize energy efficiency, one of the pillars of sustainable development. With the support of Ørsted, Delta is pleased to participate in this project and assist NCUE in enabling a smart energy storage system dedicated for the academic research of microgrid applications. We look forward to cooperating further with Ørsted and other stakeholders to contribute to the transformation of Taiwan’s energy sector.”

This solution is managed by Delta’s own Energy Management System, which enables comprehensive on-site and remote monitoring and control of energy storage equipment and battery status to ultimately set up operating modes according to specific energy strategies, such as load shifting, energy meter tracking, or PV smoothing. Delta’s 1MW Power Conditioning System, offers bi-directional DC-AC power conversion to dispatch and regulate electricity supply between the energy storage system, and the power grid.

The solution has passed a rigorous 120-hour ongoing stability test after completion, as well as several validations, including the grid-connection assessment by Taiwan Power Company, and fire protection equipment tests. Coupling with multiple protection mechanisms, including Delta’s own Battery Management System (BMS) and the FM-200 Fire Suppression System, this energy storage solution is expected run safely and smoothly.

