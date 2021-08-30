Delta variant a major threat to Asia

THE highly contagious Delta variant driving a surge in Covid-19 cases is a major threat to regional economic recovery, a Fitch Group unit said on Monday, particularly in countries like the Philippines.

“The Delta virus variant is not only a growth risk for China but also for the wider region,” Fitch Solutions said in a commentary.

"Asia is once again the epicenter of the pandemic with countries

“Asia is once again the epicenter of the pandemic with countries like Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia facing severe domestic health crises,” it added.

Continued outbreak risks will hold back the possibility of economies normalizing and markets reopening this year, the Fitch unit said, pointing to strict lockdowns and slow vaccination rollouts across the region.

“Asia not only has the highest levels of movement restrictions and stringent policy to control the virus transmission, but according to the latest data from the UN’s World Travel & Tourism Council, the region still has the largest number of border closures across the world, with 70.0 percent of the region’s borders still closed compared to just 13 percent in Europe and 20 percent in the Americas (North and South America included),” it said.

While many European countries are now close to vaccinating 70 percent of their populations – thus achieving “herd immunity”, Asia remains considerably behind with only Singapore at 76.2 percent, Fitch Solutions said.



“Countries that have large populations such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines are still lagging considerably at 9.8 percent, 12.2 percent and 16.7 percent respectively, as of August 27,” it said.

“As a result, the risks of further outbreaks remain and the outlook for the region reopening in a meaningful way this year is remote,” it added.

The Delta variant has forced the government to reimpose lockdowns in Metro Manila and other parts of the country. Daily case numbers hit 22,366 on Monday, the highest since the pandemic began last year.

The toll on the economy has been considerable, with gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by a record 9.6 percent in 2020.

Fitch Solution earlier this month cut its 2021 Philippine growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 5.3 percent, citing the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The government’s target has also been slashed, with the interagency Development Budget Coordinating Committee this month setting the range to 4.0-5.0 percent from 6.0-7.0 percent. It was the second official downward revision for the year.

GDP growth targets for 2022 and 2023-2024 were kept at 7.0-9.0 percent and 6.0-7.0 percent, respectively.

Chua still confident on vax program

For his part, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua assured that the Philippines vaccination program is on track.

Chua said that as of August 22, the Philippines already received a total of 48.5 million vaccine doses for Covid-19.

“And this diversity of vaccines allow us to manage the risk that some supplies do not arrive. Of the 48.5 million doses, a total of 31.1 million doses have been administered, consisting of 17.8 million for the first dose, and 13.3 million for the second dose,” he added.