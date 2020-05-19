Delta’s Data Center POD Solution Receives the TIER III-Ready Award from Uptime Institute

TAIPEI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today its data center POD (Point of Delivery) solution has been recognized with the TIER III Ready Award from the Uptime Institute, a prominent advisory organization for the global IT industry. The TIER III Ready certification, which entails rigorous uptime requirements and long-term viability for IT equipment, was evaluated based on a number of factors including N+1 architecture design, mechanical and electrical components, as well as environment conditions. Delta developed its POD solution by leveraging pre-engineered designs of in-house IT racks, aisle air containment, in-row precision cooling, modular UPS systems, a monitoring system, and redundant distribution to support the IT load.



Victor Cheng, Delta’s senior vice president and general manager of its Information & Communication Technology Infrastructure Business Group said, “We see a growing demand for POD solutions. Since data centers provide the backbone of IT operations, the task of building a reliable and efficient data center is a major focus for most enterprises. In addition to receiving the TIER-Ready award for our POD solution, we have just helped our customer HTC-ITC, a subsidiary of Hanoi Telecom, to build a TIER III Uptime certified data center in the Hoa Lac High-Tech Zone in Vietnam. With our accumulated experience, we are confident that we can help enterprises save both time and money to build Uptime-certified data centers.”

“We are pleased that Delta’s POD solution has achieved Uptime Institute’s TIER-Ready award. Pre-fabricated and POD solutions that display the TIER-Ready logo assure an enterprise that the design they are considering has been reviewed by Uptime Institute. They can trust the solution provider for their ability to deliver resilience and reliability for their data center,” said Luca Beltramino, Senior Vice President Global Programs for Uptime Institute.

Uptime Institute, an unbiased advisory organization headquartered in Seattle, WA, U.S.A., is focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of business critical IT infrastructure through innovation, collaboration, and independent performance certifications. With over 1,600 certifications issued in over 98 countries around the globe, Uptime Institute’s TIER Standard Certification is the industry standard for Design, Construction, and on-going Operations. Rigorous uptime requirements and long-term viability are usually the reason for selecting strategic solutions found in TIER III site infrastructure. TIER III solutions also have an effective life beyond the current IT requirement and are typically utilized by organizations that fully understand the cost of a disruption — in terms of actual dollars — and the impact to market share and continued mission imperatives.

The rapid digital transformation known as the Internet of Things (IoT) is bringing huge volumes of data and massive data traffic that can present an overwhelming challenge for an enterprise’s data center. Under this dynamic environment, what is the best way to deploy a data center to meet the demands of a rapidly growing business? The POD provides the best solution due to its high flexibility and quick deployment. An enterprise can just add suitable modules based on their immediate requirements.

Delta’s POD solutions feature a fully modular design concept, flexibility, and provide pay-as-you-grow with short installation time to meet the rapidly growing needs of data storage and processing. The solution includes Delta’s DPH series modular UPS systems and precision cooling system with variable fan speed control. Delta’s lithium battery systems enable power backup for data centers.

Delta’s core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and expertise in the integration of energy-saving solutions have also been demonstrated in the green data center segment. Moreover, Delta’s own eco-friendly data center at its R&D center facility in China became the world’s first to receive the LEED v4 ID+C Gold certification in 2018, while its Taipei headquarters’ data center obtained a LEED Platinum green data center in 2019.

The company, founded in 1988, is a producer of power and thermal management solutions. Delta also has a regional presence in several product segments including industrial automation, displays, and networking. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

