DEMONSTRATING DISTANCE A Philippine Army reservist, wearing a face shield and mask, clings to a handlebar while his fellow reservists sit a few feet apart as part of a demonstration of proper physical distancing inside a coach at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Tutuban Station in Manila on May 29, 2020. Mass transport systems, including the PNR, are set to resume operations once the National Capital Region is put under general community quarantine on June 1. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI