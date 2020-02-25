Dengue cases in Bicol down 20%

LEGAZPI CITY – Dengue fever cases in the Bicol region dropped by 20 percent in the first two months of 2020, the Department of Health (DOH) regional office reported.

The DOH Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) said that from January 1 to February 22, there were 667 cases recorded, compared to the 832 cases over the same period last year.

Dr. Aurora Daluro, chief of the DOH-RESU, said four dengue patients have died this year – two in in Albay and one each in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

Camarines Sur had the most number of dengue cases with 373 followed by Sorsogon with 91, Albay (69) , Camarines Norte and Masbate (62 each), Catanduanes (8) and two transient cases.

Health surveillance units also declared at least nine hotspot villages in Talisay, Camarines Norte; Nabua, Pili and Naga City in Camarines Sur; Prieto Diaz and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon.

