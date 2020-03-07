Dengue cases in Central Visayas hit 5,973

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Dengue continues to claim lives in Central Visayas.

Dengue cases reached 5,973 with 22 deaths in January and February 2020 alone, according to the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit in Central Visayas (Resu-7).

The figures were almost 2 percent higher than the same period last year.

The victims, the Resu said, were mostly children age 6 to 10 years old.

Of the cities and towns in the region, Cebu City registered the highest number of dengue cases at 696 and three deaths.

Lapu-Lapu City ranked second with 568 cases and no deaths while Mandaue City had 286 cases with one death.

The town of Talibon in Bohol came fourth with 270 cases and one death, while Carcar City in south Cebu ranked five with 220 cases and no deaths.

‘Alarming’ rise

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, described the spike in dengue cases as “alarming.”

He called on everyone to be alert and to clean their surroundings of possible breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

As precautionary measures in schools in the region, the health department has distributed insecticide-treated screens to be used in windows and openings of classrooms to prevent the entry of mosquitoes.

Bernadas urged the public that if one has fever for three consecutive days, one should go to the nearest hospital for a checkup.

“If you start to notice recurring fever, have your child checked so that he/she can be given proper medication,” he said.

He said cleanliness remains to be the best preventive measure against dengue.

