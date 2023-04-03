Deni Ute Muster Announces All Australian Lineup for 2023

The beloved Deni Ute Muster has announced its all-Australian lineup for 2023, with Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole, Catherine Britt, Andrew Swift, and Casey Barnes all locked in to perform. It’s not just country artists heading out to Deniliquin: Jessica Mauboy, The Whitlams, and Missy Higgins are also on the bill for 2023.

Veterans like John Williamson and Lee Kernaghan will also step up for sets, as will Australian Idol alumnus James Johnston. The Ute Muster, now in its 25th year, will take over Conargo Road from Friday, 29 September to Saturday, 30 September.

Jessica Mauboy: ‘Right Here Right Now’

“Going back to our roots, we are proud to announce an all Australian line up with many of the Muster’s favourites returning including Lee Kernaghan who was with us for our first Deni Ute Muster,” Deni Ute Muster general manager Vicky Lowry said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming you through our famous Deni Ute Muster gates to experience a weekend of fun, friendships and a festival like no other in Australia”.

Of course, the Ute Muster isn’t just about music. There’ll also be the Tradie Challenge (in which teams race to build sandpits with shade covers) – and if you’re an AFL fan, there’s a screening of the Grand Final which will feature Deni’s own halftime entertainment.

Deni Ute Muster Lineup 2023

Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole

Andrew Swift

Casey Barnes

Catherine Britt

James Johnston

Jayne Denham

Jessica Mauboy

John Williamson

Lee Kernaghan

Missy Higgins

The Whitlams Black Stump Band

Travis Collins

Zara Lindeman

Amber Lawrence’s “Kids Gone Country Show”

Anagram Riot

Brittany Elise

Brittany Maggs

Carp Factory

Duncan Toombs

Gretta Ziller

Jade Gibson

Jamie Preston

Loren Ryan

Pete Denahy

Rhys Crimmin and The Bush Poets

Date & Venue

Friday, 29 September to Saturday, 30 September – Conargo Road, Deniliquin NSW

Tickets are on sale now via Deni Ute Muster.

