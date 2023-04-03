Deni Ute Muster Announces All Australian Lineup for 2023

The beloved Deni Ute Muster has announced its all-Australian lineup for 2023, with Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole, Catherine Britt, Andrew Swift, and Casey Barnes all locked in to perform. It’s not just country artists heading out to Deniliquin: Jessica Mauboy, The Whitlams, and Missy Higgins are also on the bill for 2023.
Veterans like John Williamson and Lee Kernaghan will also step up for sets, as will Australian Idol alumnus James Johnston. The Ute Muster, now in its 25th year, will take over Conargo Road from Friday, 29 September to Saturday, 30 September.
Jessica Mauboy: ‘Right Here Right Now’
“Going back to our roots, we are proud to announce an all Australian line up with many of the Muster’s favourites returning including Lee Kernaghan who was with us for our first Deni Ute Muster,” Deni Ute Muster general manager Vicky Lowry said in a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming you through our famous Deni Ute Muster gates to experience a weekend of fun, friendships and a festival like no other in Australia”.
Of course, the Ute Muster isn’t just about music. There’ll also be the Tradie Challenge (in which teams race to build sandpits with shade covers) – and if you’re an AFL fan, there’s a screening of the Grand Final which will feature Deni’s own halftime entertainment.
Deni Ute Muster Lineup 2023
- Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole
- Andrew Swift
- Casey Barnes
- Catherine Britt
- James Johnston
- Jayne Denham
- Jessica Mauboy
- John Williamson
- Lee Kernaghan
- Missy Higgins
- The Whitlams Black Stump Band
- Travis Collins
- Zara Lindeman
- Amber Lawrence’s “Kids Gone Country Show”
- Anagram Riot
- Brittany Elise
- Brittany Maggs
- Carp Factory
- Duncan Toombs
- Gretta Ziller
- Jade Gibson
- Jamie Preston
- Loren Ryan
- Pete Denahy
- Rhys Crimmin and The Bush Poets
Date & Venue
- Friday, 29 September to Saturday, 30 September – Conargo Road, Deniliquin NSW
Tickets are on sale now via Deni Ute Muster.
