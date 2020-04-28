“Denise Laurel’s Instagram account hacked”

Denise Laurel was unaware that her account has been commenting on other people’s pages in a language she doesn’t understand.

Actress Denise Laurel expressed her dismay after finding out that her Instagram account was hacked.

Denise, whose Instagram account has been commenting on other people’s Instagram page in a language she doesn’t understand, said that she has no idea how it happened.

“What is going on?! What does this even mean?! I have never commented on kimkardashian page and I don’t know how to speak whatever language that is,” she wrote.

Having received more than 400 comments in the Turkish language, she sought from her followers about how she can report the situation to Instagram.

“I also cannot see the comment to delete ‘cause I have been blocked. I have more than 400 comments in Turkish on my last post. It’s freaky to think that someone else has been using my account! How do I report this to Instagram? Help @instagram,” she added.

As of this writing, the issue still hasn’t been resolved.