Dennis Trillo receives praises from Venice Film Festival’s jury

Actor Dennis Trillo – who attended the 78th Venice Film Festival – shared on his Instagram page (@dennistrillo) a video of him where jury members can be heard giving him praises for his role on “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

No less than “Parasite” director and Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho was heard saying, “you were so great.” The jury president also gave his thumbs up and nods of approval.

Cynthia Erivo, two-time Oscar nominee for “Harriet,” also expressed, “Congratulations, you were brilliant. I hope to see you in many, many more films. You’re amazing.”

Documentary cinematographer, director, and jury member Alexander Nanau added,”Congratulations, we all loved your movie.”

Also in the video was actress Sarah Gadon.

Trillo was in Venice, Italy with film director Erik Matti and producer Quark Henares to participate in the said festival. On the Job: The Missing 8″



is the only film from Southeast Asia in the selection.

.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

In the political crime thriller, Trillo plays Roman Rubio, a prisoner who becomes a hired gunman for those in high political positions.

In his other Instagram posts, Trillo shared photos of him with Bong Joon Ho and the latter’s the “Parasite” graphic novel. “Labyu tito Bong! Thank you for signing my book,” Trillo wrote.

He also posted photos with “Nomadland” director and Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.