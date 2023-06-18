DENR asked to scrap MOU with oil firm

Greenpeace Philippines has called out the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for entering into a “reprehensible partnership” with Shell Pilipinas Corp., saying that the DENR should instead demand that the fuel company pay reparations for contributing to the climate crisis. Greenpeace urged the DENR to scrap its partnership with Shell and “stop being complicit to the shameless greenwashing of climate destruction brought on by Shell’s fossil fuel operations.” On May 11, Shell announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the DENR to develop “nature-based solutions (NBS)” opportunities in the country. Shell said the NBS would comprise activities for the protection and development of natural ecosystems that include forests, grasslands, wetlands and coastal zone, and projects that advance agricultural sustainability. Greenpeace cited a report that the Philippines suffered $12 billion in climate loss and damage in the past decade. “In reality, around the world, Shell continues to drill for oil and gas even when they know this will worsen climate change,” Greenpeace added.

—Jane Bautista

