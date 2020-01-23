DENR-Bicol donates cash, relief goods to Taal volcano evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY –– The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Bicol has extended cash donations and relief goods to Taal evacuees in Batangas province.

Gil Aromin, regional executive director of DENR Bicol, said more than P110,000 in cash and P36,000 worth of goods were turned over to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Batangas on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aromin, who delivered the donations, said the goods include

1,200 N95 face masks, sleeping kits, ready-to-eat food, medicine, paper cups, tissue paper, alcohol, dishwashing liquid, and other necessities.

“These donations were solicited from the employees’ union, staff, and cooperatives. We still have collectible cash, and we will forward it to the beneficiaries,” Aromin said.

FEATURED STORIES

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau also lent their Nomad Water Purifier to the local government of Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Edited by Lzb

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ