DENR Bicol workers donate P1.1-M worth of PPEs, relief goods to frontliners

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — The employees union of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Bicol has donated P1.1 million worth of relief goods and personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontliners and selected beneficiaries amid the implementation of an enhanced community quarantine.

Gil Aromin, regional executive director of DENR, said 233 PPE sets, 486 food packs, more than 600 bags of relief goods, and cash were distributed to health workers in several hospitals, and task force officials stationed at the local government units and barangays in the six provinces in the region — all of whom are fighting against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The PPE sets are composed of washable hospital suits, shoe covers, N95 masks, disposable head caps, face masks, sterile gloves, medical goggles, and disinfectant alcohol.

Aromin said the fund was raised through the salary donations and personal contributions of the DENR Employees’ Union, including the employees of the Environmental Management Bureau and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in the region.

“The donation paved way for the department to express its support and gratitude to the frontliners who are continually fighting against the COVID-19. We hope for the security and safety of the frontliners and communities who are at high risk from the virus,” Aromin said.

The Society of Filipino Foresters, Inc. Bicol and the DENR Bicol Multi-purpose Cooperative were also able to distribute 500 bags of relief goods to poor families in Barangay Mabinit, Legazpi City.

The security guards, utility staff and drivers of the DENR offices were also given relief goods and cash.

